"Something can’t be right": BC man in disbelief over massive lotto win

A man in BC says he was in disbelief and has big plans after matching all six numbers in a recent BC/49 draw.

Colin Turick of Prince George bought a ticket for the May 14 draw and when he checked the numbers at a kiosk he thought, “I must be reading this wrong… the machine is broken… something can’t be right!”

But, it was right and Turick won an incredible $2 million.

What is he going to do with all that money?

“This win means I’m able to enjoy my retirement,” he said. “I will purchase a motorhome, and my wife and I will travel around the States.”

He says it’s hard to put into words what it’s like to be a multi-millionaire.

“I can’t even think of a word… disbelief, I think. I am in shock! This will change my life for sure,” he added.

In 2021, BC/49 players won more than $17 million in prizes.