Friday's lottery prizes now the second biggest in Lotto Max history

Even if you’re an occasional lottery player, you might want to buy a ticket for tonight’s draw.

Since no one won the big lottery jackpot on Tuesday, October 11, the total prize has now grown to a staggering $130 million — that’s the second-biggest total prize in Lotto Max history.

The $70 million remains intact for now and is still up for grabs for the Friday, October 14 draw. To add to that, there are now an estimated 61 chances to win $1 million in Max Million prizes.

How would you #DreamtoTheMAX if you won Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot of an est. $70 Million plus an est. 60 MAXMILLIONS? Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/hPrYfmuXgp — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) October 13, 2022



The biggest total jackpot Lotto Max prize offering was in the June 18 and June 22 draw in 2021, when the prize grew to a jaw-dropping $140 million with a $70 million jackpot and 70 $1 million Max Million prizes.

If you did buy a lottery ticket for last Tuesday’s draw on October 11, you might want to check your ticket if you live in Ontario; OLG confirmed that six of the 12 Max Millions won in the province were sold in York Region, Scarborough, Burlington, and Woodbridge. Also, two Max Millions prize-winning tickets worth $500,000 each were sold in Barrie and on OLG.ca.

Good luck!