Hefty $60 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs across Canada

Nobody hit the jackpot in the last Lotto Max draw on Friday, which means $60 million will go to the next player who scratches all the winning numbers on April 19.

On April 16, someone in Duncan, BC won a $1 million Maximillions prize. Two people also won a Maximillions prize each in Ontario.

Want a shot at the $60 million?

Get your next ticket from any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com in BC. You can check results on iOS and Android now too, which makes it even easier to play.

In Ontario, players can purchase tickets at authorized OLG retailers or buy them online at OLG.ca until 10:30 pm on the day of the draw.

Albertans can buy through Play Alberta, and Quebecers can use Loto Quebec.

For every $5 you play in the lottery, you get three sets of seven numbers ranging from 1 to 50. You choose the first set, and the others are set to “quick pick,” or auto-select.

Players get a Free Play, or a complimentary ticket, to the next draw when they match three out of seven numbers.

Draws happen every Tuesday and Friday night, and tickets are sold until 7:30 pm PT.

“It will change our lives”: BC couple in disbelief after lottery win https://t.co/8j7yL43SDI — Daily Hive Vancouver (@DailyHiveVan) April 14, 2022



There are also 10 Maximillions prizes of $1 million each ready for the taking.

Recently, a bus driver from Surrey, BC brought home an incredible $18.7 million prize after matching all six numbers from the April 6, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw.

A couple in BC also took home a $1 million Maximillions prize after checking their ticket on March 29.