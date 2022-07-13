NewsLottery

"Wasn't sure if I was dreaming": Lotto 6/49 winner plans to buy a house

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Jul 13 2022, 5:38 pm
A Metro Vancouver man had to pinch himself because he thought he dreamed up a big lotto win.

BCLC says that Mohamed Moustarzak had to double-check that he wasn’t dreaming after finding out that he won $79,687.30 in the Lotto 6/49 draw in early May.

“I didn’t believe myself I had to call again to double-check and then I realized it’s me,” he told BCLC.

“These are my numbers!”

Moustarzak, a Surrey resident, purchased his ticket from the London Drugs on King George Boulevard. He didn’t use the app to check his numbers though, he actually called BCLC’s winning numbers line to check his ticket.

“Of course, I’m excited… I wasn’t sure if I was dreaming.”

Like many lotto winners in the region, Moustarzak is planning to put his winnings towards the purchase of a new home.

