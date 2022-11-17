"Surprised by the number of zeroes": Coworkers win lottery after playing for years

They’ve been playing together for half a decade, but it looks like the effort has finally paid off for some coworkers in Victoria, BC, who are now lottery winners.

“I was at home when I found out we won using the Lotto! App, and I was surprised by the number of zeroes that popped up,” Alvin Deo said.

That’s an understatement. Deo and his coworkers snagged the winning numbers for the $1 million prize.

“Then I let my group know and many were in disbelief.”

And what a group! In total, there are 27 new winners of the Lotto Max draw, which means they will have to split their winnings.

But, Deo says everyone is thrilled and they hope to celebrate the win together soon.

“Surprising! It will be a nice gift for everyone in our group to do some fun things.”

Deo purchased the winning ticket at Peninsula Co-op on Wale Road in Victoria.