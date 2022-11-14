NewsLottery

Going to be an extra Merry Christmas for latest Canadian lottery winner

Nov 14 2022, 6:35 pm
A BC man said he had to ask a cashier to validate his ticket to double-check his eyes were not deceiving him.

However, he was indeed a lottery winner. 

When Richard Prest won $500,000 playing the Extra during the October 28 Lotto Max draw, he said the first person he called was his cousin in Ontario who was very happy for him. 

The Vancouver resident is planning to spend some of his earnings on a trip to Winnipeg this Christmas to spend time with his brother and his kids.

He said he also hopes to return to Florida, where he lived for 25 years.

“It’s a big relief. I can have some golden years and it will allow me to do some of the things I’ve always wanted,” Prest said. 

Prest bought his winning ticket at the Safeway on Broadway and Macdonald in Vancouver.

