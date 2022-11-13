Lottery winner deleted email about win thinking it was a scam

NewsLottery

Nov 13 2022, 10:00 am
Most lottery winners describe the feeling of disbelief when they find out they won. But when the lottery corporation informed one Ontario man that he was a winner, he deleted the email assuming it was a scam.

Richmond Hill resident Bin Bin Liu has only been playing the lottery since he signed up for a subscription in September.

“I saw an email from OLG and deleted it, thinking it was a scam,” said the 40-year-old father.

But after he received another email soon after, he decided to log into his account.

“When I saw $1 million, it was amazing!” he said. Liu had won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the September 9 Lotto Max draw.

Bin Bin Liu (OLG)

He found out late at night and immediately woke his sleeping wife to share the news but she refused to believe him.

“She thought I was joking,” he said. “When I showed her, she still didn’t believe me.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, he added, laughing, “Maybe when I show her the cheque, she’ll finally see it’s real.”

Liu said he plans to put the money towards his children’s education and will be celebrating his big win with a family dinner.

“I’m over-excited,” he said while holding the cheque. “It feels heavy in my hand, considering it’s a piece of paper.”

Liu purchased his winning ticket on OLG’s website.

