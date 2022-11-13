Lottery winner deleted email about win thinking it was a scam

Most lottery winners describe the feeling of disbelief when they find out they won. But when the lottery corporation informed one Ontario man that he was a winner, he deleted the email assuming it was a scam.

Richmond Hill resident Bin Bin Liu has only been playing the lottery since he signed up for a subscription in September.

“I saw an email from OLG and deleted it, thinking it was a scam,” said the 40-year-old father.

But after he received another email soon after, he decided to log into his account.

“When I saw $1 million, it was amazing!” he said. Liu had won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the September 9 Lotto Max draw.

He found out late at night and immediately woke his sleeping wife to share the news but she refused to believe him.

“She thought I was joking,” he said. “When I showed her, she still didn’t believe me.”

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, he added, laughing, “Maybe when I show her the cheque, she’ll finally see it’s real.”

Liu said he plans to put the money towards his children’s education and will be celebrating his big win with a family dinner.

“I’m over-excited,” he said while holding the cheque. “It feels heavy in my hand, considering it’s a piece of paper.”

Liu purchased his winning ticket on OLG’s website.