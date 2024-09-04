Mid-week wins: Lottery numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

Hoping to try your luck in the recent draw? Then don’t forget to check the latest lottery numbers.

The Lotto Max draw, which took place on Tuesday, September 3, had a sizeable $60 million jackpot. According to PlayNow, the winning numbers were 04, 06, 10, 22, 32, 39, 50, and bonus 19, but no one won the top prize or the second prize, which was worth $211,294.20.

However, 42 lottery players across Canada will split the third prize and will soon have an extra $5,030.80 in their bank accounts after they matched six of the seven winning numbers.

In addition to a huge jackpot, several other prizes were up for grabs. At the time, there were six Maxmillions prizes to be won, each worth $1 million, but there weren’t any big winners this time.

In BC, the winning Lotto Max Extra numbers were 24, 28, 65, and 93, but no one won the $500,000 prize. Similarly, in Ontario, no one matched the Encore number 8802250 to win the $1 million prize.

The last time someone won a Lotto Max jackpot was on August 20. The winning numbers were 02, 11, 12, 21, 24, 38, 39, and bonus number 33. Someone in Ontario matched all seven numbers and will take home the $70 million windfall. The ticket was sold in the Timiskaming/Cochrane area.

The next draw is set for Friday, September 6. The jackpot is now at $65 million, with an estimated eight Maxmillions prizes to be won.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.