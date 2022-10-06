It’s been a surreal experience for one lottery player who won big for the first time.

Ontario resident Surinder Reehal couldn’t believe her luck after she discovered that she had matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the September 16, 2022, Lotto Max draw. As a result, Reehal is now $100,000 richer.

The mother of two who lives in Woodbridge is no stranger to playing the lottery.

“I’ve won tiny amounts in the past,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her big cheque. “I play the lottery twice a week.”

An ordinary Saturday morning of food shopping turned into an extraordinary one when Reehal decided to check her ticket at the grocery store.

“I didn’t believe the prize amount I was seeing – I was shocked,” she said. “I told my husband and two sons, and they were very happy for me.”

Reehal won’t be making any big decisions anytime soon as she has yet to make plans for her winnings.

“It’s hard to explain this feeling,” she said. “I am filled with emotions but above all, I am grateful for this huge blessing.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Daisy Mart on Gore Road in Brampton.