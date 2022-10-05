Unclaimed $70M jackpot grows to $126M in total prizes

October 4 came and went and no one won the $70 million lottery jackpot.

It has been a while since we’ve had a big winner. According to OLG Spokesperson Tony Bitonti, the last time someone won the jackpot was during the August 12, 2022 draw.

“The $15 million jackpot was won in Western Canada,” he told Daily Hive in an email. “It has continued to roll since.”

But it’s not only the $70 million that’s getting lottery players excited.

On Tuesday, there were an estimated 47 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs. Now, that number has grown to 56 Maxmillions, an estimate depending on ticket sales. That brings the total of prizes to be won to $126 million.

As for the largest Lotto Max top prize available, the record was a total of $140 million with a $70 million jackpot and 70 Maxmillions for the June 18 and June 22 draws last year.

Whether or not someone will win the jackpot during the next draw on Friday, October 7 remains to be seen. Bitonti said that the longest it took for someone to win the jackpot was about nine weeks.

“We went 18 draws before the jackpot was won from April 27, 2021, to June 22, 2021, with two draws a week,” he said.

There were some lucky winners during last night’s draw and three of them are from Ontario.

According to OLG, three Maxmillions tickets were sold in Ottawa, Nepean, and Etobicoke. In Vaughan, someone purchased one Encore prize-winning ticket worth $100,000.

There’s definitely still a chance and if you do win $1 million or even the jackpot (ah, the dream) make sure to follow advice from the pros.