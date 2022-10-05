Man returns from vacation to find out he won the lottery

A Saskatchewan man had a pretty chill chain of events, coming home from vacation to find out he was $100,000 richer.

Ivelin Radevski of Swift Current netted the big prize with his Western Max ticket for the August 16 draw.

“I hadn’t scanned the tickets until we got back from vacation,” Radevski recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as he claimed his prize. “I had checked quite a few times to ensure there was no mistake.”

Radevski scanned his ticket 10 times using the Lotto Spot! app before picking up the phone to share the good news with his wife.

“I was quite happy,” he chuckled.

The winner is still thinking about what he would like to do with his windfall, however, some of the money going towards his retirement fund is on his radar.

Radevski purchased his multi-draw ticket from the Mobil at 1501 North Service Road E in Swift Current on June 30.

He won by matching six of the seven numbers drawn plus the bonus number — 13, 28, 31, 33, 37, 38, 47, and bonus 49.