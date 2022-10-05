A BC man decided to check his lottery ticket when he stopped for gas and realized won a massive Lotto Max prize.

Danil Banilevici bought a Lotto Max ticket at a Shell gas station in Langley last month and when he stopped for gas, he scanned the ticket and his life was changed forever.

“I stopped for gas and checked my ticket at an Esso in New Westminster when I found out I won. I scanned the ticket on the self-scanner and thought I was dreaming,” recalled Banilevici.

He went back to his car to call his wife, who he says went from concerned to thrilled after receiving a surprise call at work which delivered the news of a $1 million Maxmillions prize from the September 23, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

“I was most excited to share the news with my wife. I told her I have to tell her something – I won the lottery! She didn’t believe me when I told her I won $1 million.”

What does Banilevici plan to do with the cash?

He wants to take his family on vacation to a tropical destination to celebrate and hopes to purchase a home.

“I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I feel relaxed, at ease.”

Since January, people in BC have collected more than $134 million from Lotto Max — the nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays.