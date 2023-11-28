"This win means the world to us": BC couple celebrates $5M Lotto 6/49 win

A Canucks fan hollering while watching the team is not unusual, but for a Vancouver Island couple during a recent game, the cheers were for a more thrilling reason.

Stacey and Raymond Donison of Victoria are whooping it up after they won the $5 million Classic Jackpot from the November 18, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I checked my numbers online and then I called my wife right away to tell her,” Raymond shared of the moment he realized they won. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

Stacey was taken by surprise, too, as Raymond’s lotto celebration caused a commotion in the kitchen while he was watching the hockey game.

“I was in the other room reading. He’s such a jokester I didn’t believe him,” Stacey said of her initial reaction to the life-changing news.

The Donisons purchased the winning ticket at the Esso station on Fort and Morrison Streets in Victoria. And just to be sure, they validated their ticket at the BCLC Lotto kiosk at Hillside Mall in the city.

Celebration plans include a casual family dinner with “beers, pizza, and champagne” and a trip to Hawaii.

The Donisons are also excited to use the jackpot to help care for loved ones and to treat everyone to a big family vacation.

“My bucket list was to make sure that everyone in the family was happy and financially taken care of,” said Raymond.

“This win means the world to us — we can leave a legacy for our grandkids,” added Stacey.