A new Fraser Valley millionnaire is ready for the next phase of her life after winning a huge lotto jackpot, but it’s going to take a while to sink in.

Susan Hoce of Abbotsford won $1 million from the November 18 Lotto 6/49 draw and learned of her big win while at the Aldergrove Legion.

“I didn’t know what to think!” Hoce shared of the big moment. “I couldn’t see the numbers properly and thought it was a glitch. It didn’t make any sound, and I thought maybe $1,000 or $10,000.”

Hoce, who bought the winning ticket at the BCLC Lotto kiosk inside Walmart on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford, was most excited to share the good news with her cousin.

“She couldn’t believe it either! She was very emotional and happy for me.”

The Abbotsford resident added that she will use her lotto winnings to pay off her mortgage and retire and that hitting the jackpot happened at the perfect time to “take the pressure off.”

“Blessed! I will need time to let this sink in,” Hoce added.”