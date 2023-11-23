New Richmond multimillionaire will use lottery jackpot to help his kids

A new Metro Vancouver multimillionaire is set to embark on a dream vacation after hitting the jackpot. But he’s ensuring that he’s also caring for those important to him at home.

Huei Chern Wei of Richmond won $2.5 million from the July 1 Lotto 6/49 draw, splitting the Classic Jackpot with a ticket purchased in Saskatchewan.

Wei was in Burnaby when he discovered that he had won, and he needed help from family to get home safely.

“I scanned the ticket on a self-scanner and was so excited I had to phone my kids to come pick me up,” Wei shared of the moment he learned he won at the Metrotown Lotto signature store. “I could not go home by myself!”

Wei, who bought the winning ticket at the BCLC Lotto kiosk inside Aberdeen Centre in Richmond, was most excited to share the good news with his children.

“They were shocked – they didn’t believe me at first!”

BC’s newest millionaire already knows how he will spend his lottery windfall, and his plans are something that many can relate to: seeing the world and taking care of family.

“I would like to go on a trip to Japan to celebrate,” Wei revealed. “I will also be able to help my kids and protect them.”