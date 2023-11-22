Port Moody couple plays same lotto numbers twice and wins $3.3 million

A Metro Vancouver couple got to live the dream of all lotto players when they claimed their jackpot and received a giant novelty cheque. And they even got to hold one each.

Shannon and Karsten Von Richter of Port Moody won a life-changing $3,333,333.40 prize from the September 30 Lotto 6/49 draw. What made the win twice as exciting was when Shannon realized that she had bought the same set of numbers twice.

The Von Richters at first thought it was a little strange that there were two winners in their city and one in Ontario splitting the $5-million Classic Jackpot, but soon figured out what had happened.

“I didn’t realize I had already bought for that date,” Shannon revealed. “At first, I thought it’s weird – what are the chances that two people in Port Moody won with the same numbers?”

Shannon was at home with her daughter when she realized both tickets were winners and immediately asked her daughter to call Karsten.

“I checked the ticket visually online and then used the [BCLC Lotto! app] to validate it later,” she added.

Karsten was also left in shock. “I just didn’t believe it!”

The Port Moody couple, which purchased both Lotto 6/49 tickets at Thrifty Foods on Brew Street, has celebrated their good fortune with a dinner and is now thinking through plans.

“This gives us more freedom and makes us more comfortable,” Karsten said. “We will figure things out once it settles down a bit.”

But the overall feeling of hitting the jackpot?

“Amazing!” Shannon said.