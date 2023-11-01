BC lottery winner lights up after hitting the jackpot during power outage

A BC resident received a massive jolt of excitement in the best possible way when he learned he won a big lottery prize.

Shawn O’Brien of Penticton was recently on vacation in Meziadin, BC, when he woke up to a power outage.

Rather than just sit in the dark, he decided that it was the perfect time to check his Lotto 6/49 ticket on BCLC’s PlayNow.com, where he also purchased the ticket.

And it was the perfect way to light up his day: O’Brien learned he won $342,776.20 from the September 13, 2023 draw.

“I sat still for a few minutes in disbelief and then checked it three more times to make sure it was real,” O’Brien said.

The first person he told the good news to was his wife, who was left “shocked and in disbelief.”

O’Brien added that he and his wife celebrated over a steak dinner and look forward to paying off the mortgage with his lotto winnings.