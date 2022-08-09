What’s the first thing you’d do if you won $1 million in the lottery? Most people would pay their bills, go on holiday, go shopping, or invest. One lucky Ontario winner plans to invest in his daughter’s future.

Hamilton resident Paul Ferguson checked his ticket after the Lotto 6/49 draw on June 25. He recalls scanning his lottery ticket using the OLG App and realizing that he had won. But after hearing the winning jingle he discovered that it wasn’t just any win — he had won a life-changing prize of $1 million.

“I was so excited I couldn’t sleep,” said the delighted 74-year-old father of one while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his check.

Ferguson said that he and his wife are “very simple.”

“We want to live an easy, happy life,” he added.

Ferguson and his wife will use the winnings to change their daughter’s life by giving her a leg up in Ontario’s ultra-competitive real estate market.

“We’re going to share this with our daughter,” he said. “We want to purchase a house for her and enjoy seeing her live a happy life.”

Ferguson said that he plans to buy a new wheelchair.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Binbrook Street in Binbrook.