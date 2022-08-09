Here are the five Ontario cities where the recent winning lottery tickets were sold

Could you be the next lucky person smiling for the cameras at the OLG Prize Centre? Before you start imagining yourself posing with the big check, better look for those lottery tickets first because OLG has just revealed the five Ontario cities where the winning tickets were sold.

It was quite the lucky evening for several Ontarians during the Saturday, August 6 draw.

In Kingston, someone won the Encore prize of $100,000, while in Etobicoke, someone won the LOTTO 6/49 second prize ticket worth $101,788.50.

And there were two $1 million prizes won — one was a ticket that was sold in Sudbury and the other in the Timiskaming/Cochrane region.

As for the Lotto 6/49 jackpot, expect to hear more about the new multi-millionaire in the 6ix who won $6 million.

Toronto seems to be home to a lot of new winners. OLG recently announced that someone in Toronto has won the $55 million jackpot during the Friday, August 5 Lotto Max draw.

Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is an est. $55 million + est. 4 MAXMILLIONS. What would you check off your bucket list if you won?

Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/C4vaTj7cYJ — LOTTO MAX (@lottomax) August 4, 2022

And that’s not all. OLG is still waiting for someone to come forward and claim their $70 million Lotto Max prize from the June 28 draw. The winning ticket was also sold in Toronto.

We can’t wait to find out what these lucky winners plan to do with their winnings.

The next Lotto Max draw is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9 with an estimated $13 million jackpot, while the next Lotto 64/9 draw will take place on Wednesday, August 10 with an estimated prize of $5 million.