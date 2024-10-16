Father of two can finally buy a home after a major lottery win

A lottery player from Ontario can finally check off an important goal on his list after winning a major prize.

Milton resident Paras Thakur is taking home $285,447.40 after winning the Lotto Max second prize in the September 13 draw.

Thakur, a married father of two, has been playing the lottery with OLG for about seven years. He enjoys playing Lotto Max weekly, using OLG’s Quick Pick feature to choose his numbers.

“It had been a long day, and I had just sat down on the couch to put my feet up when I decided to check my tickets on the OLG app,” Paras recounted while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The lottery player says that despite his and his wife’s completely opposite reactions to the win, they’re still incredibly grateful.

“When I saw that I had won, I couldn’t stop laughing. I told my wife the news, and she started to cry tears of joy,” he said.

Thakur has some big plans with his windfall.

“This win is such a blessing. We can finally buy a home,” Paras smiled. “I will also find a way to give back to my community.”

The dad bought his winning lottery ticket at Petro-Canada on Ontario Street South in Milton.

If you need a boost to help you buy your first home, like Thakur, check your lottery ticket.

Someone in Canada is $65 million richer after winning Tuesday night’s Lotto Max jackpot.

“Incredibly, the Lotto Max jackpot has been won again here in Ontario. This is the eighth consecutive win in Ontario this year!” reads a release.

“So far since February, OLG has paid out a combined $400 million in Lotto Max jackpot winnings to lucky Lotto Max players across this province.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.