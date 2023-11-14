Picture this: You buy a friend lottery tickets for their birthday, set aside some for yourself, and become $675,000 richer.

That was the reality for Vancouver resident Kathie Draeseke, who didn’t immediately realize she won the Set for Life Scratch & Win ticket.

“I had bought the ticket and put it with the birthday cards I was sending out and set mine aside for later,” recalled Draeseke. “I started scratching but had to step away halfway through and return to it. I noticed there were three matching symbols in one box!”

When asked how it felt to win the lottery, Draeseke responded, “It will help me not worry about money!”

Draeseke plans to use her winnings to renovate her condo and do some much-needed repairs. She also hopes to upgrade her car and is looking forward to spending more winters in Mexico, a favourite travel spot for the British Columbian.

Draeseke purchased the winning ticket at Point Grey Pharmacy on West 10th Avenue in Vancouver.

How would you react if you won $675,000 in the lottery? Let us know in the comments.

​​