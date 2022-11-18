Best lunch ever? Lottery winner bought winning ticket on his break

Richard Ford made an $800,000 decision during his lunch break as he became a lottery winner thanks to the BIGGER SPIN ticket he bought.
“I was working when I stopped at the gas station for lunch and bought a ticket with a co-
worker,” he continued. “The next thing you know, I’m winning!”
He purchased his $10 BIGGER SPIN ticket in July in the hamlet of Ardrossan, about 30 km east of Edmonton. Ford discovered his win immediately after he scanned his ticket using the self-checker and patiently waited until October when the next spin event was scheduled.
And it was certainly worth the wait.
While at the live spin event, he spun and landed an $800,000 prize, the largest prize in the region.
“It feels a little light,” Ford joked after he received his cheque.
He wasted no time saying what was on his mind after winning.
“My wife and I are going to stop at the Harley store,” he said.
Ford also said he plans to pay off debt and take a trip with his recent windfall.
“It’s nice not to have to worry about finances for a bit,” he added.