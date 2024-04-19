Metro Vancouver resident had to wake up his wife after winning $1 million

A Metro Vancouver lottery player knew immediately who he wanted to tell about his life-changing jackpot, but first, he had to get home.

John Pagador of Surrey was out of the house when he learned he won a $1 million Maxmillions prize from the April 12, 2024, Lotto Max draw.

“I was inside the car when I scanned the ticket (using the BCLC Lotto! App),” Pagador shared of the moment he realized he won big. “The first thing I said was, ‘Thank you, Lord!'”

The Surrey resident texted the thrilling news to his wife but had to rush home when she didn’t reply. Luckily, she didn’t mind the abrupt wake-up call.

“I woke her up and said, ‘Look at my text!’ She was so surprised she kept smiling.”

Pagador explained that he would be taking time to decide what to do with his lotto windfall and that he would be investing in his future.

Taking care of his family is also a top priority for him.

“Family security has been a dream, and now I’m one step closer. It’s a huge help.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.