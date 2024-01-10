A Port Coquitlam resident just drove off with a $1 million lotto jackpot win

A trip to the gas station has pumped up a Tri-Cities lotto player with more than just fuel.

Francisc Menyhart of Port Coquitlam learned that he won $1 million from the December 30, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw during a stop at the Shell station on Pitt River Road.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Menyhart explained of the moment he learned the good news. “The attendant had to come around and show me how much I won!”

Menyhart, who bought the winning ticket at Pharmachoice on Shaughnessy Street in PoCo, was most excited to share his win with his daughter.

“She was shocked as well.”

Menyhart added that he is taking some time before making any plans with his lotto windfall, but he feels thankful that the jackpot means he can leave something for his children.

And how does it feel to be a new millionaire?

“I am still in shock and still can’t understand or believe it!”