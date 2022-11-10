Lottery winner's Dodge Viper dreams come true while fixing girlfriend's jeep

A Castlegar, BC, resident will soon make his Dodge Viper dreams come true after becoming a recent lottery winner through the British Columbia Lotto Corporation (BCLC).

Chad Madrigga won the Maxmillions prize and immediately realized what his first purchase would be.

A new home? Nah. A trip to Hawaii? Boring. Madrigga will buy himself his dream car, a Dodge Viper, but not just any old Dodge Viper: a 1998 Dodge Viper.

According to a quick Google search and some results on Auto Trader, a 1998 Dodge Viper could cost anywhere between $70,000 to $98,000, depending on the condition and KMs.

“I’ve always wanted a Viper, and a few times before, I almost bought one, but then common sense kicked in,” he said.

Clearly, common sense went flying out the door for the lottery winner faster than the 450 horsepower of the ’98 Dodge Viper engine.

Madrigga realized he had won while he was fixing his girlfriend’s Jeep.

“She saw there was a winner in the area and insisted that I check my ticket and sure enough, a winner. You probably can’t publish what I said next!”

His girlfriend was ecstatic after realizing the ticket was a winner.

“So much so that she went and got a shirt made up for him and surprised him with it to commemorate the occasion,” said BCLC in a statement.

Aside from adding a new toy to his collection, Madrigga plans to renovate his garage to make room for other new toys and to take his family on a road trip across Canada next year.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Genelle General Store on 12th Avenue.