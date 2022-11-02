"I had tears in my eyes": Lottery winner left almost speechless after big prize

A Canadian lottery winner was left almost speechless with tears in his eyes after winning one million dollars through the October 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Malery Messer, a Westbank, BC, resident, won the $1-million Guaranteed Prize through Lotto 6/49 after purchasing his ticket from the Walmart on Louie Drive.

He was taken aback, to say the least, after checking his ticket at the self-checker.

“I had tears in my eyes,” Messer said, recalling the win with BCLC.

“I couldn’t believe it, and I could barely speak. I was too excited!”

Once the near-speechless lottery winner got himself together, Messer did what every good husband should do after winning a million dollars: he shared the news with his wife.

“She was so shocked,” he said.

Messer has a few things on his to-do list after being crowned a recent millionaire.

For starters, he is looking forward to more travelling thanks to the big win. The first destination on his list is Hawaii, and then he plans to take an Alaskan cruise.

Messer also has some philanthropic plans after being crowned a millionaire, like donating money to cancer research and sharing some of it with his family.

“This win means being able to do the things we’ve always dreamed of doing and being able to share it with family.”

Lotto 6/49 has gifted British Columbians over $101 million in winnings this year.