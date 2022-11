When you get the surprise of your life, it might not be all that surprising that people don’t believe you.

That’s what a BC man learned firsthand after he excitedly showed his wife his winningĀ Maxmillions prize ticket in the Lotto Max Draw.

ā€œI was most excited to tell my wife, she thought I was joking and didnā€™t believe me,ā€ recalled the Surrey resident.

Kanwar Kapoor says her disbelief was so severe she accompanied him to the retailer to check the ticket again at the self-scanner before she believed that the $1 million amount was real.

Kapoor says the plans to spend the major prize include setting aside some winnings for his childrenā€™s education.

ā€œThis win will give me a bit of cushion and a sense of security,ā€ the new millionaire said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canco on Lougheed Highway in Deroche.

So far in 2022, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $158 million from Lotto Max.