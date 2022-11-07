When you get the surprise of your life, it might not be all that surprising that people don’t believe you.

That’s what a BC man learned firsthand after he excitedly showed his wife his winning Maxmillions prize ticket in the Lotto Max Draw.

“I was most excited to tell my wife, she thought I was joking and didn’t believe me,” recalled the Surrey resident.

Kanwar Kapoor says her disbelief was so severe she accompanied him to the retailer to check the ticket again at the self-scanner before she believed that the $1 million amount was real.

Kapoor says the plans to spend the major prize include setting aside some winnings for his children’s education.

“This win will give me a bit of cushion and a sense of security,” the new millionaire said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canco on Lougheed Highway in Deroche.

So far in 2022, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $158 million from Lotto Max.