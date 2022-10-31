Mundane day turned life-changing: Man wins lottery during a grocery run

Like many lottery winner’s stories, one local man went about his regular life until he received life-changing news — he won the Lotto Max draw.

Kevin Capper was grocery shopping at a Real Canadian Superstore in BC when he initially validated his ticket, which earned him a Maxmillions prize.

The North Vancouver resident first called his wife to share the news that he had won $1 million.

“But my wife didn’t believe me,” he said.

Capper says he is shocked by the news.

“This will provide security, more security – the first thing that crossed my mind was that I never thought it would happen to me.”

This year alone, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $156 million from Lotto Max.