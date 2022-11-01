Lottery winner had to prove to his wife he won because she didn't believe him

A lottery winner in Saskatchewan had to jump through some hoops to prove to his wife he won because she didn’t believe him.

Walter Rokosh is one of Saskatchewan’s newest millionaires, thanks to the October 14 Lotto Max draw.

The Regina resident picked up his win by exactly matching winning numbers 12, 18, 25, 26, 39, 40, and 48 to nab one of the 61 Maxmillions prizes offered on the October 14 draw.

A week later, he returned to the same Esso and scanned his ticket on the self-checker, revealing his big win.

You might also like: Lottery winner thought she won more because she wasn't wearing her glasses

Alberta lottery winner plans to send his parents, friends, and family on vacations

Lottery winner says cashier was more excited than he was over big win

"My brain wouldn't compute": Lottery winner couldn't believe she won

“My head was spinning,” he said to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) while claiming the prize. “I had to look at all the zeroes.”

Rokosh said he shared the news with his wife immediately.

“I told her ‘Oh my god, I think we won $1 million!’” he recalled, adding with a laugh that his wife stared at him in disbelief and said she would “believe it when she saw it.”

Rokosh scanned his ticket using the Lotto Spot app once more for good measure – and, presumably, to prove the win to his wife.

The lottery winner said the jackpot couldn’t come at a better time as he and his wife are planning to retire.

“It’ll be nice to retire and not have to worry. We’ll pay off our little debt, I might get a new truck and we might travel little, but nothing extravagant,” he explained.

“I’m excited,” he added. “It’s a lot less stress going forward.”