Lottery winner thought she won more because she wasn't wearing her glasses

A lottery winner in Alberta says she thought she won much more than she did at first due to not wearing her glasses at the time.

High Prairie resident Linda Gordon says she is thankful she added the extra to her Lotto Max ticket for the October 4 draw, netting her the second top prize and making her $100,000 richer.

Gordon purchased her ticket from Dynamic Petro Canada at 4439 52 Avenue in Whitecourt the day before the draw.

She won by matching the last six digits of the winning extra number – 5885266.

Gordon discovered her win on October 5, but wasn’t wearing her glasses when she initially

found out she was taking home a win.

“The first time I thought it was a million; I put my glasses on and scanned it a second time.

Then I had to check it a third time to write down the amount,” she told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) while claiming her prize.

“I was in total and absolute shock!” she said.

The happy winner said she plans to put away her recent windfall for retirement.

“It’s more than I thought, and such a shock is all I can say!” she added.