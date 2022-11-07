A mother startled her daughter while she was sleeping to share life-changing news for their family — she had just won the Lotto Max.

“I woke her up and at first she thought she was in trouble. I had her look at the ticket and she freaked out,” BC resident Kerri Butterworth said.

The woman from Victoria was enjoying her morning coffee at home when she saw there was a winner from her city.

When she scanned the ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! App she learned that she earned exactly $474,526.70 from the October 4, 2022 draw.

“My head was shaking, I was speechless,” she said.

“I still have no words… I’m trying to wrap my head around it!”

Butterworth, who is a major New York Yankees baseball fan, says she will use some of her prize money towards a trip to see them play.

She says she will also use her winnings to help her parents and daughters, and pay down her mortgage.