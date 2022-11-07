NewsLottery

Record-breaking Powerball jackpot worth US$1.9 billion up for grabs Monday

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Nov 7 2022, 6:23 pm
Record-breaking Powerball jackpot worth US$1.9 billion up for grabs Monday
HappyAngel888/Shutterstock

An unbelievable, record-breaking Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs. 

After three months and 40 draws with no winning ticket, the Powerball prize has grown to US$1.9 billion.

And yes, Canadians can play

This prize is the largest in Powerball history. 

“This breaks the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records,” a tweet from California Lottery reads. 

The prize has been growing since August 3. 

The last record was made in January 2016 when $1.58 billion was up for grabs. 

Saturday was the latest draw where millions of players missed out on winning $1.65 billion.

But only some players went to bed empty-handed.

“More than 10 million players were rewarded with payouts, including one ticket holder who banked $2 million after matching five numbers and adding the Power Play option.”

However, since one matched all five main numbers and the Powerball, the grand prize will continue to soar. 

The next draw is Monday, November 7. 

“The cash value of the next jackpot will be worth $929 million, if you think you would prefer to take the lump sum rather the annuity payments over 29 years,” Powerball USA said. 

