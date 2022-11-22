A couple from Ontario are looking forward to more quality time with the family after winning the lottery.

Amanda-Anne and Robert Duchene, both 34 and parents to five children, have been regular lottery players for 15 years. The couple from Courtice, Ontario said that when it comes to the lottery, they enjoy playing Instant games.

Robert was at a store one day when he decided to scan their ticket and was stunned by the amount he saw on the screen, adding that he thought he was dreaming.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I called my wife right away and asked her if I was in a dream.”

But Amanda-Anne was equally shocked — she couldn’t believe that they were now $500,000 richer after winning the top prize in the Instant High Roller Casino.

“She was in complete disbelief, too,” said Robert. “I kept scanning the ticket to make sure it was real.”

The couple said that they haven’t decided to do with their winning just yet. However, the money will allow them to spend more time with their kids.

“I’m looking forward to being able to spend more time with my family,” said Amanda, while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their cheque.

Robert added, “I feel grateful.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Super Store on Gibb Street in Oshawa.