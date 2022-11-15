Couple saw someone in their town won the lottery and later found out it was them

A couple in Newfoundland and Labrador say they heard someone in their town had won the lottery, and later found out it was them who had hit the jackpot.

Michael Davis and Kristie Bernier of Carbonear never dreamed they could be the winners of the $1 million Maxmillions prize won in their town following the October 18 Lotto Max draw.

“I was advised at the store in the morning that someone in our town won $1 million, but I just laughed it off,” Davis told Atlantic Lottery. “When I came home, I gave Kristie my tickets for fun and she scanned it and it said ‘Major Prize’ on the screen.”

The couple was in disbelief and thought they must have won a prize, but not the $1 million.

“I was excited, I was flippin’ out,” Bernier said. “It didn’t seem real, but we kept thinking ‘We have to go back to the store and check.’”

Once the couple confirmed they were in fact $1 million winners, they were elated to share the news with family.

“The best part was telling Ma,” Bernier said, referring to Davis’ mother. “That has been my favourite part, just letting her know that she doesn’t have to worry about anything anymore.”

Michael was running some errands when he heard there was a BIG winner in town, but he never thought it would be him! Congratulations to Michael and Kristie of Carbonear, N.L. who won a $1 Million MAXMILLION prize! #AtlanticWin 🎉 https://t.co/geSZ3SXx9N 19+ pic.twitter.com/b9EAUw0jw9 — Atlantic Lottery (@AL_Lottery) November 8, 2022

Plans for their winnings include paying off their house, doing some renovations, and buying a new vehicle and a camping trailer. They also intend on helping their three sons and making some donations to causes close to their hearts.

The couple has also always had a lot of travel on their bucket list, which they will now be able to start crossing off thanks to their win.

The couple has already planned a trip to Las Vegas with friends and an Alaskan cruise, and they hope to visit Ireland and Jamaica before long as well.