"I thought I won $5,000": Lottery winner plans to buy a house

An Ontario woman couldn’t believe her luck after winning on her favourite lotto game.

London resident Wedad Beniamin said that she plays a couple of favourites.

“I always play Crossword and other Instant word games,” she said.

However, one day while playing an Instant Quest for Gold Crossword ticket she noticed something unusual.

“I was playing my ticket and when I uncovered that final vowel, I thought I won $5,000,” said Beniamin. “I checked it using the OLG App and realized I won $50,000 – I couldn’t believe it!”

She added, “I started jumping up and down and screaming! My neighbours had to come check on me to see if I was okay.”

She immediately shared the news with her boyfriend by sending him a screenshot of her win.

“He couldn’t believe it,” she said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. “He is so happy for me.”

Now $50,000 richer, Beniamin said that she plans to use her winnings for a down payment on a house. And to celebrate, she’s taking her children on a trip and treating her family to a nice dinner.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on First Street in London.