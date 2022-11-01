"I almost fainted!": Lifelong friends celebrate a major lottery win

Friendships are priceless, but for two lifelong friends who have known each other since Grade 8, the fellowship earned them a million dollars after a significant lottery win.

The lucky winners are James Walsh and Douglas Snitchuk, who live in Duncan and Abbotsford, BC, respectively.

Plans for the lifelong pals after winning the lottery include some sporting events, travel, and good old relaxation after winning the Maxmillions $1 million prize from the October 18, 2022, draw.

Walsh was the one who discovered the new-found fortunes of the best buds at a Walmart.

“I was in the Nanaimo Walmart at Woodgrove Mall and checked the machine and counted the zeros,” he recalled.

“I counted the zeros and thought ‘no way!’ and must have checked five times before I gave it to the clerk, I almost fainted!”

The winning ticket itself was purchased at the Honeymoon Bay Food & General Store on South Shore Road, near Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island.

The pair of friends have been playing Lotto 6/49 together for years, according to BCLC.

Walsh had just one word when asked how it felt to win a million dollars: “Unreal!”

Walsh and Snitchuk look forward to “seeing the world” thanks to their win.

In 2022, BC players have redeemed over $156 million from Lotto Max, the nationwide lottery game.