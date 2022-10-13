Alberta lottery winner will "take the kids to Disneyland" with new windfall

A trip to Disneyland is in the works for the kids of a lottery winner in Alberta, thanks to a cool $1 million dollar windfall.

Michael Burfield of Munson is one of Alberta’s newly minted millionaires thanks to the September 27 Lotto Max draw.

Burfield was in Drumheller when he picked up his winning ticket from Riverside Value Drug Mart at 167 Centre Street.

The morning after the draw, Burfield went to a nearby store to check his tickets. When he scanned his ticket, he knew he had won big.

“I was trying to count the zeros to see how much it was, but it flashed so quickly,” he recalled to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as he claimed his prize. “I was in sheer shock!”

To be sure, Burfield went back to the same store he purchased his ticket and had the cashier confirm his win on their terminal.

Burfield told the WCLC that he has a few plans for his winnings.

“I’d like to take the kids on a trip to Disneyland and then do some home renovations,” he said.

He won by matching all seven numbers for one of the 39 Maxmillions prizes awarded on the September 27 Lotto Max draw. His winning numbers were 4, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30.