Lost skier rescued from Mt Seymour on Christmas Day

Search and rescue volunteers were out overnight on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day to bring a lost backcountry skier home.

The skier got lost in Suicide Gully on Mt Seymour, and North Shore Rescue crews went out to help late on Christmas Eve. They made voice contact with the skier just after midnight on December 25, according to a Facebook post from the rescue agency.

They couldn’t rescue the skier right away because avalanche conditions were too dangerous, but they readied a helicopter to retrieve the lost individual when conditions improved.

On Christmas morning, ground crews were able to find the skier and escorted the individual down the mountain. By the afternoon, all volunteers were able to go home to their families — and the skier too.

“Thank you to those members that were out all night and today on this Christmas task.

We hope everyone has a Merry (and safe) Christmas,” NSR said.