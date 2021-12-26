It could feel colder than -20°C in Metro Vancouver as arctic outflow warning continues

Metro Vancouver remains under an arctic outflow warning on Sunday as the cold weather that gave the region a white Christmas continues to push temperatures down.

Wind chill values could make it feel colder than -20°C in some parts of the Lower Mainland, according to Environment Canada’s warning message.

“An Arctic ridge of high pressure over the BC interior will bring strong and bitterly cold outflow winds to coastal communities beginning tonight,” the weather agency said. “Mainland inlets and areas that are exposed to outflow winds are more likely to experience these very cold wind chill values. Temperatures will remain well below seasonal norms and will bottom out with near-record cold temperatures early in the week.”

The chilling weather is expected to last until Wednesday, when temperatures will finally increase.

British Columbians are urged to create an emergency kit in case they lose electricity or get stuck on the road during this cold snap. Because of the extreme cold, the Sea to Sky Highway is also subject to a travel advisory.

“Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors,” Environment Canada said. “Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves. Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in cold weather.”