Los Angeles-based restaurant group to bring its first location to Toronto
More restaurant expansion! A Los Angeles-based restaurant group is bringing its first Canadian location to 1 Hotel Toronto, opening in early April.
Noble 33, the LA-based team behind Toca Madera West Hollywood and Toca Madera Scottsdale brings Casa Madera to Toronto. It will be located on the ground floor of 1 Hotel, 50 Wellington Street West.
The resto aims to offer an immersive and multi-sensory dining experience, serving Mexican coastal cuisine and Mediterranean flavours. The menu offers a range of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options as well.
Their cocktail program is extensive, curated using a farm-to-glass mixology program and uses hand-picked herbs from 1 Hotel’s on-site Garden Pavilion. It also includes non-alcoholic and low-proof selections.
Further details have yet to be announced but expect its grand opening in the first few days of April.
Casa Madera
Address: 50 Wellington Street West
Phone: (416) 601-3593