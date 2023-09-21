A highly prominent fountain centrepiece for the waterfront public plaza at Lonsdale Quay will be permanently removed.

In a bulletin today, the City of North Vancouver says the phased removal process will begin on Monday, with the fountain and mosaic tile work set to be permanently removed.

The municipal government states the mosaic tiles are still in good condition, but the required upgrades to the fountain to “current safety, health, and environmental standards is cost prohibitive.” During City Council’s deliberations over the matter this past spring, it was estimated the retrofit would cost over $300,000.

The fountain has not been activated since 2020 due to mechanical failure and safety issues.

The “White Winds” sculpture hovering above the fountain will be temporarily relocated, with the intention of repurposing it on-site.

The fountain and the sculpture were installed in 1985. It was designed by artist Gerald Gladstone, who was a prominent Canadian sculptor. His white metal sculpture at the centre of the fountain represented sail forms celebrating recreational boating.

The colourful ocean and city-themed mosaic within the fountain, called “Beyond the Fountain,” is comparatively newer, installed in 2001. It was a project of a Studio in the City youth employment project led by mosaic artist Bruce Walther.

After the removal of the fountain and sculpture, the footprint will be temporarily paved over with asphalt, before the permanent design of using cast-in-place concrete for turning the space into expanded seating. The final design of the space is still being planned by Lonsdale Quay and the municipal government, which is expected to be finalized in 2024.

Quay North Urban Development, the owner and operator of Lonsdale Quay, is currently undergoing a major renovation of the market building, both its interior and exterior, to renew the attraction and expand the breadth of tenants.