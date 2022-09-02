US heat dome to wreak havoc on Canada's long weekend weather

The heat dome in the US is going to have far-reaching effects heading into the long weekend weather forecast.

The Weather Network (TWN) called the US heat dome “problematic” for Canada’s long weekend weather forecast with two “major weather players” affecting North America.

As the southwestern US experiences “significant heat,” with California getting its warmest stretch of weather so far this year over the weekend, the influence of all that heat will extend north, said TWN.

In Western Canada, the region is primed to experience the warmest Labour Day long weekend since 2006. The heat could even challenge all-time September temperature records for the region.

On the other hand, a “stronger onshore flow and upper trough does drift towards the BC coast come Labour Day, so we are teetering with the threat of showers — depending on how that system plays out,” said TWN.

So, even though thunderstorm activity is possible, it’s likely to be hot and stable during the weekend.

Out east, it’s a different story.

Eastern Canada will experience median temperatures “within a couple degrees of seasonal” over the weekend, while Newfoundland might get heavy downpours, said TWN. There will also be periodic showers and thunderstorms across Ontario and Quebec.

So far, Environment Canada does have some heat warnings in place for Alberta and thunderstorm watches posted for Northern Ontario. You can follow Environment Canada for the latest weather alerts and updates.