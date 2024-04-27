Grocery prices have skyrocketed throughout the country, and now people are turning to alternative grocery stores to protest the price hikes.

A crowdsourced platform, Altgrocery.ca, has rounded up alternative grocery stores in BC where people can buy their food from local vendors.

The platform hopes to facilitate “the discovery of independent grocers, bakeries, country markets, international stores, and local farmers’ markets in Canada.”

It lists local stores on an interactive map throughout the province, including places in Vancouver, Victoria, and Powell River. Some of the 193 locations listed include Persia Foods Ethnic Markets, Kim’s Mart, Fruiticana, and more.

Many people are turning to local stores such as the ones listed amid the increasing cost of groceries. In particular, a mass group has formed on Reddit to boycott Loblaws this May.

The subreddit, Loblaws is Out of Control, is protesting the chain store because of customers’ frustration at the continuous price hikes. Over 53,000 members are involved in the online community and are gearing up for a month-long boycott of the store.

“Seeing groceries — an essential that nobody can avoid paying for — rise beyond the rate of inflation is really upsetting a lot of people,” the creator of the subreddit told Daily Hive in March.

“Because Loblaw is one of the most prolific grocers in the country, many people have placed most of that frustration onto Loblaws.”

The page has instead encouraged people to participate in “Local Grocer Day,” which will focus on supporting and buying from the local vendors within the community.

With files from Isabelle Docto.