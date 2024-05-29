Are you thinking of moving out of Vancouver and into another BC city? Well, if you’re considering Coquitlam among the options, the locals have some advice.

When it comes to this member of the Tricities club, Coquitlam definitely has some unique offerings in terms of food and fun, but there might also be some less-than-positive things you’ll want to take note of before you pack your bags.

According to a Reddit thread, here are five things all new residents should know about Coquitlam.

More snow

Top of Coquitlam crunch seems to be the right elevation for snow accumulation and slippery roads. ❄️ #bcsnow #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/wIHTlcLxyE — Justin Long (@crockpotveggies) February 28, 2024

“That we get more snow than most other areas in Greater Vancouver,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Adding, “Especially higher up areas like Westwood Plateau, Heritage Mountain and even between North road and Mundy Park. Snow plows aren’t bad but might not get to your side street in time for the next morning for work. With the many hills expect that buses will get stuck.”

Gatensbury Hill from Coquitlam to Port Moody is so bad it made Daily Hive’s list of Metro Vancouver’s top seven most death-defying hills to avoid in the snow.

“Trust me, getting winter tires is non-negotiable if you want to navigate those hilly streets safely,” one local said.

You are in bear country

Black bears, cougars, lynx, coyotes, and more are often spotted in this city, so much so that the City has some very strict garbage bylaws in order to crack down on residents who are casual about their attractants. But, while you might know there are lots of animals around it still can catch you by surprise. That’s the story from one walker.

Comment

byu/Just-Juggernaut-5305 from discussion

incoquitlam

“A couple summers ago I was running around Mundy Park. There was a lady in front of me basically running the same pace. We came around a corner and she stopped to talk to an older gentleman walking his large dog and I kept going. It wasn’t until I was 4 feet away from the bear that I realized it wasn’t his dog and he was trying to warn both of us there was a bear on the trail. They are very active in Mundy Park and the surrounding neighbourhoods,” they wrote.

The roads are different (ish)

As many will guess, there’s definitely a commuter scene in Coquitlam, and it might mean you can face some road rage before you learn to navigate the rush hour mess or just learn to accept your crawl from Highway 1. One person advises to just avoid certain areas because of the density.

Comment

byu/Just-Juggernaut-5305 from discussion

incoquitlam

“Avoid driving through/near Coquitlam Centre during rush hour. It was bad 10 years ago, it’s way worse now lol,” they wrote.

“[There are] more traffic lights than cars on the road lol,” another person said.

The playgrounds are excellent

“Coquitlam has the best child-friendly playgrounds/tot lots and spray parks in the whole Lower Mainland,” one person argued.

Suggesting that the reason for that is because they are unique and are very safe.

Adding they are “worth a visit.”

Some of their suggestions include Mundy Park, Mackin Park, Rocky Point Park, and Como Lake.

“We haven’t even gotten the chance to explore Northeast Coquitlam playgrounds/tot lots, but all the Burke Mountain ones are brand new.”

You can find all the playgrounds here.

The fitness fun is everywhere

With reviews over the amazing offerings at Percy Perry Track, Coquitlam’s fitness lovers have definitely carved out a niche in this community.

Others suggested that the City-run facilities are also amazing.

“For fitness health and fun nothing beats the Coquitlam One pass access to all rec centers fitness classes pools and workouts Discounts by age income and families Reg price $47 a month available online or at the centres,” they said.

Although there’s someone who suggested one area to avoid.

“There’s a Hell’s Angel clubhouse right around a certain park lol,” they said.

What do you think of this list? Let us know in the comments below.