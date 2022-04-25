These 7 spots are the local gems that help make Kitsilano such a sought after neighbourhood

Every Vancouverite understands the hype surrounding Kitsilano. With its prime location right next to downtown, its long sandy beaches, the stunning views both of the North Shore mountains and the city, and countless iconic shops and spots to eat, the neighbourhood is a pretty great place to call home.

The area is home to various Vancouver gems, from one of the city’s best beaches to its top ice cream parlour and bagel spot. Community-style residential building Kitsilano Block offers an exceptional beach lifestyle within this idyllic setting, located on the bustling corner of Macdonald St and West 4th Ave. Here, residents are only a short stroll or ride away from some of the district’s most prominent local gems.

To shine a little well-deserved light on how truly fabulous Kitsilano is, we’ve put together our list of some of its best spots, from beaches to where to go for your next Sunday brunch.

Jericho Beach

3941 Point Grey Rd

Yes, Kitsilano Beach itself is amazing — but any local knows that Jericho is really where it’s at. West of Kitsilano Beach, Jericho Beach and Jericho Beach Park tend to be less crowded and offer more green space — it’s also home to a tennis club, a sailing centre, and picture-worthy views of the Howe Sound, the North Shore Mountains, and downtown Vancouver.

A spot along arguably our city’s best feature, the seawall, Jericho Beach is the epitome of the Kitsilano lifestyle — where one spends time outside and by the water, catches stunning sunsets, and watches the waves roll in on the daily, all the while benefitting from the conveniences of the city.

1926 W 4th Ave

It’s a great Vancouver debate as to which of our many top ice cream parlours are superior. However, it’s largely agreed upon that within Kitsilano, at least, Rain or Shine wears the crown.

In 2013, the Kitsilano location first opened its doors in November (AKA rainy season and Vancouver’s darkest month) yet saw phenomenal success, opening its second location in Cambie Village only two years later. Their product is undoubtedly drool-worthy, nailing its classic flavours like chocolate and salted caramel, and crafting to-die-for batches of more experiential flavours like honey lavender and blueberry balsamic. Rain or shine, any day is a good day for a cone from this place.

1883 Cornwall Ave

Siegel’s Bagels give you the taste of Quebec while still smelling that fresh Vancouver ocean air. These Montreal-style bagels have crispy, fresh crusts, fluffy insides, and are baked in a traditional flame oven.

Located in a mini strip mall off Cornwall Ave, Siegel’s is a down-to-earth spot that specializes in high-quality dough. Whether it’s a Montreal smoked meat bagel-wich or a simple bagel with cream cheese, Siegel’s is your neighbourhood spot to curb a morning carb craving.

1972 W 4th Ave

Atop serene outdoor areas and various spots to add to your “I’ve eaten here” list, Kitsilano is also home to notable shopping spots of all sorts, from jewellery hub Mejuri to popular shoe shop Fluevog‘s newest location. Zulu, however, is one of the city’s few left-standing brick and mortar record stores that has been now open for over 40 years. Zulu is the exact kind of shop one strolls into during an afternoon wander along West 4th Ave — with no necessary purchase on your mind, but maybe a coffee in hand.

2095 W 4th Ave

A spot full of nostalgia for many locals, this diner is all about enjoying a hearty dish amidst the fun and kitsch of its retro decor. Sophie’s Cosmic Cafe is the essence of a neighbourhood gem, as it’s unlike anywhere else in the city, and has been a Kitsilano staple since 1988.

The interior and exterior design boast the wild works of local artists, and the menu features diner classics from various egg-focused breakfast plates, sundaes, and splits to all things between bread. A trip to Sophie’s is more than the average weekend brunch, it’s an eclectic trip back in time.

2565 Alma St

Home to likely the city’s best cinnamon buns, Grounds for Coffee has been around since 1993 with its flagship location in beloved Kitsilano. The joint is mainly famous for its gooey, locally hand-made cinnamon rolls that are now sold to hundreds of locations across BC and Alberta. Premium organic, ethically sourced coffee is also on the roster (because imagine a cinnamon bun with a bad cup of coffee? No thanks), and accompanying high-quality pastries always have a presence on the counter.

1525 Yew St

While Vancouver has various Nook locations, from North Vancouver’s Shipyards District to Denman to Olympic Village, the Kitsilano location has a cozy neighbourhood-y charm that warms the heart as well as the belly.

This small-scale local chain specializes in classic Italian dishes (who doesn’t love high-end pizza and pasta?) and features classic cocktails, local craft beers, and a wide variety of wines. The space itself is set on Yew St directly beside Kitsilano Beach and is slightly sunken down below street level with large windows that open up to passersby, giving visitors a European-style, people-watching experience while they dine.

