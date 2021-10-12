Local contestants host watch parties for premiere of Canada’s Drag Race

The second season of Canada’s Drag Race will premiere Thursday on Crave — and this time, a third of the cast members are drag performers from right here in Vancouver.

To mark the occasion, they are all hosting special screenings of the premiere, alongside some special guests. You can find who they are, and how to join them live and in person, below!

Gia Metric

Twitter: @gia_metric Instagram: @gia.metric TikTok: @giametric

Gia Metric started her drag career in Toronto and is now one of Vancouver’s most well-known performers, having won Vancouver’s Entertainer of the Year in 2016, and Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar in 2018. Gia also walked in New York Fashion Week in 2019.

Time: Doors open at 5 pm, the show starts at 6 pm

Where: 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Kendall Gender

Twitter: @kendallgenderxo Instagram: @kendallgender TikTok: @itskendallgender

Kendall Gender is a host, model, and LGBTQIA2s+ activist. Kendall performed for a crowd of 50,000 people at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Vancouver, the first-ever drag performance at a Rugby game anywhere in the world.

Synthia Kiss

Twitter: @synthia_kiss Instagram: @synthiakiss

Synthia has a degree in fashion design and has worked on the design teams for Kit and Ace and MEC.

She has been performing since she was a child, being part of local theatre and dance groups. She competed in her first Drag Competition in 2016.

Time: Doors open at 5 pm, the show starts at 6 pm

Where: 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Beth

Twitter: @AllThatBeth Instagram: @allthatbeth_ TikTok: @allthatbeth

Beth is a Métis queen who mixes old-school sex appeal with a modern twist. Beth has been a semi-finalist in both Vancouver’s Next Drag Superstar and Mr/Miss Cobalt competitions.

Time: 8 pm to 11 pm

Where: 1042 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online