Walmart, Loblaws, and Sobeys are among the most common grocery retailers in Canada, so we decided to see how their prices compare.

Launched in Canada in 1994, Walmart currently has over 400 stores and distribution centres. Loblaw Companies Ltd. has over 2,400 stores, including Loblaws, Zehrs, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drugmart, and more. On the other hand, Sobeys Inc., which owns Sobeys, IGA, Fresh Co, Foodland, and more, has over 1,500 stores across the country.

So we checked Walmart, Loblaws, and Sobeys to see how much 10 products cost. We also stuck to the same brand and size when possible. Read on to see which store has lower prices.

Milk

Walmart: Sealtest 2% partly skimmed (4L) — $6.08

Loblaws: Neilson 2% partly skimmed (4L) — $6.09

Sobeys: Sealtest 2% partly skimmed (4L) — $6.09

Eggs

Walmart: Great Value large eggs (12 count) — $3.97

Loblaws: No Name large grade A eggs (12 count) — $3.88

Sobeys: Compliments white eggs large (12 count) — $3.99

Cereal

Walmart: Kellogg’s Special K red berries cereal (320g) — $5.97

Loblaws: Kellogg’s Special K red berries cereal (320g) — $6.99

Sobeys: Kellogg’s Special K red berries cereal (320g) — $4.99

Pasta

Walmart: Barilla pasta rotini (410g) — $1.97

Loblaws: Barilla pasta rotini (410g) — $2.99

Sobeys: Barilla pasta rotini (410g) — $3.49

Rice

Walmart: Tilda pure original basmati rice (907g) — $6.97

Loblaws: Tilda pure original basmati rice (907g) — $6.99

Sobeys: Tilda pure original basmati rice (907g) — $8.79

Bread

Walmart: Dempster’s white sliced bread (570g) — $3.67

Loblaws: Dempster’s white sliced bread (675g) — $3.79

Sobeys: Dempster’s white sliced bread (675g) — $3.99

Ground beef

Walmart: Your Fresh Market lean ground beef (450g) — $7.48

Loblaws: Lean ground beef (450g) — $8

Sobeys: Ground beef lean (454g) — $6.29

Chicken breast

Walmart: Prime boneless skinless chicken breast (three pieces) — $15

Loblaws: PC Blue Menu boneless skinless chicken breast — $13

Sobeys: Prime boneless skinless chicken breast (three pieces) — $14

Beans

Walmart: Great Value black turtle beans (540g) — $1.47

Loblaws: PC Blue Menu black beans (540g) — $1.89

Sobeys: Compliments no salt added canned black beans (540g) — $2.29

Chips

Walmart: Lay’s classic potato chips (415g) — $4.97

Loblaws: Lay’s classic potato chips (415g) — $5.99

Sobeys: Lay’s classic potato chips (415g) — $5.99

It turns out that seven of the 10 items were cheaper at Walmart! What do you think about the difference in pricing? Let us know in the comments.