Loblaw Ltd. and Frito-Lay fix pricing issue, putting Doritos back on shelves

Karen Doradea
|
Apr 11 2022, 4:59 pm
OLOZANO/Shutterstock
Canadians will soon see their favourite chips hit the shelves once again after Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. reached an agreement.

In an email to Daily Hive, Loblaw confirmed the news, sharing that customers can expect to find the Frito-Lay products, owned by PepsiCo Inc., on shelves before Easter weekend.

“All along, this was about providing value to our customers,” said a Loblaw representative.

“We’re happy to have a wider assortment in our chip aisle once again, with a mix of new Canadian flavours and classic favourites, at varying prices to suit our customers’ needs.”

Products will begin to ship on Monday.

Back in February, the company that makes Doritos, Ruffles, and Miss Vickie’s increased the costs of its snacks to help offset pressure on Canadian operations and keep their products high-quality.

However, Loblaws rejected Frito-Lays’ proposal and backed up their decision by citing the rising prices of ingredients, transportation, and packaging across the country.

In an email sent to Daily Hive back on February 19, Loblaws maintained they are “laser-focused on minimizing retail price increases as much as possible.”

“That’s a challenge when our industry is facing major cost pressures on manufacturing, shipping, ingredients and more,” said the grocer.

“When suppliers request higher costs, we do a detailed review to ensure they are appropriate.”

Though the chip aisle took a bit of a blow when it came to selection, Loblaws made sure to stock up using their No Name branded chips.

If you’ve been settling on those, for now, don’t stress. Customers can expect to see their favourite chip snacks on shelves next week.

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food News
