Flyer from the future shows grocery prices in 2054 and the predictions are SAD

What would prices on grocery flyers look like over 20 years from now? A new study crunched the numbers, and the predictions are depressing.

Nova Scotia-based wealth management company Assante Hydrostone used an average rate of 5% inflation over 20 years and grocery price data to create the “Inflation Flyer.”

It shows the anticipated cost of basic items in 2054, when a new cohort of Canadians will be in retirement age.

“When planning for retirement and considering the amount of money needed to cover your expenses, inflation is often overlooked,” reads the report. “While someone may approximate living modestly on $50k per year in retirement, that might change when they realize a 4 L jug of milk will cost $17.25.”

Canadians have become very familiar with inflation as housing and grocery costs continue to pinch pockets.

Last June, the country’s inflation rate reached a historical high of 8.1%. While overall inflation has cooled this year, food costs remain alarmingly high.

And it’ll continue to skyrocket into 2054, as predicted by Assante Hydrostone’s “Inflation Flyer.”

Here’s a breakdown of how much essential grocery items could cost on Labour Day in over 20 years compared to today, according to this fictional flyer:

Mini seedless watermelon — $16.50 ($6.25 in 2023)

2% 4 L milk — $17.25 ($6.50 in 2023)

A dozen large brown eggs — $15.25 ($5.75 in 2023)

Four-piece toilet paper — $13.95 ($5.25 in 2023)

300 grams of roasted coffee beans — $33.95 ($12.79 in 2023)

Whole wheat bread — $13.25 ($5 in 2023)

Pack of three bell peppers — $12.60 ($4.75 in 2023)

One quart of fresh strawberries — $18.50 ($7 in 2023)

One head of large broccoli —$9.95 ($3.75 in 2023)

Raspberry yogurt — $10.50 ($3.99 in 2023)

Pack of three avocados — $13.85 ($5.79 in 2023)

Salted butter — $15.95 ($6 in 2023)

Assante Hydrostone has mailed thousands of these flyers out in Halifax to remind people to consider all of the factors and make sure they can afford the life they want in retirement.

“The prices listed in the flyer are based on a fairly modest 5% inflation on food over just 20 years, assuming things will stabilize slightly,” reads the report.”But when you’re planning for the future, it’s better to err on the side of caution.”