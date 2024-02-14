Loblaws City Market at The Post reopens after three day closure

A major new grocery store in downtown Vancouver was temporarily closed for three days this week shortly after its grand opening.

Loblaws City Market inside the newly refurbished Post reopened Wednesday, but several customers were turned away between Sunday and Tuesday while it was closed.

The franchisee manager wouldn’t give details on the closure, only pointing Daily Hive to real estate company Quadreal. It hasn’t responded to Daily Hive’s request for comment.

A diesel leak in downtown Vancouver may have affected the building’s operations.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services tweeted on February 11 that the area near Homer and Georgia streets was shut down because of the leak. Several fire trucks were on the scene outside the store in an attempt to contain the spill.

Homer Street remains closed for on-going incident. pic.twitter.com/Qt9gkbGhPG — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) February 11, 2024

Locals took to social media to complain about the store’s closure and lack of communication.

“It’s pretty sloppy they haven’t updated their hours to closed on their website or Google Maps etc. I went there last night only to be turned away,” one person said on Reddit.

Comment

byu/Barking_bae from discussion

invancouver

“They’ve been closed since Sunday with a sign saying ‘hard at work to reopen shortly’. Anyone knows what happened/ when are they supposed to open?” said another.

Daily Hive has reached out to Loblaws’ head office for comment on the issue.

The flagship store, spanning more than 45,000 square feet, opened to huge lines on February 1, when downtown residents waited outside starting at 6 am for a bag of free local goodies.

Local resident Corinne, who lined up early, told Daily Hive City Market would become her closest grocery store, and she was looking forward to its opening because it’s so much bigger than the IGA on Robson.

“City Market is my absolute favourite grocery store,” she said.

It’s business as usual at the store now, with customers doing their shopping at downtown Vancouver’s newest and largest grocer.